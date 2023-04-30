Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

