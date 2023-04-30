Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $66.57

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

