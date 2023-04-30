Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

