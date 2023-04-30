Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $34.50

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of CERE opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

