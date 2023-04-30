Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $34.50

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CERE opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
