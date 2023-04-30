Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $341.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

