Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Palomar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

