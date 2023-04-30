Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $106.89

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
Woodward Trading Up 2.5 %
WWD opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward
In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Woodward
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
