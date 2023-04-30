Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

GPC stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

