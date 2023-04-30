Analysts Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $92.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Handelsbanken began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.