Analysts Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price at $69.17

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($77.78) to €64.00 ($71.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPY opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $97.66.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Stories

