ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $311.92 Average PT from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

