Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

