Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

