Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,825

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,825 ($72.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,000 ($74.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.31) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.69) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($68.95), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,454,477.01). 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.7 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

IHG opened at GBX 5,460 ($68.19) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($72.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,309.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,440.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,157.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,909.09%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.