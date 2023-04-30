Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

