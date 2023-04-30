Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.