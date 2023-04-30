Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.10

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.10 and traded as low as $28.40. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 2,711 shares traded.

Blackhawk Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

