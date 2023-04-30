Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.10

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.10 and traded as low as $28.40. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 2,711 shares traded.
Blackhawk Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.35.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.