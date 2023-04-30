ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.26. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 1,440,254 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Articles

