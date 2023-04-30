Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.69

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Petards Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.69. The company has a market cap of £4.69 million, a P/E ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

