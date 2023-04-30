Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $5.33. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.
