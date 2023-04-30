eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.
eServGlobal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.45.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
