DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 45,118 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

