PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 40,736 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.