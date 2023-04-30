PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.18. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 40,736 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

