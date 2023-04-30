StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

