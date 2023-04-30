Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.47

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.47 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 47,016 shares changing hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

