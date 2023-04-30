Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $0.99. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 158,333 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
