Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $0.99. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 158,333 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 464,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 337,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.