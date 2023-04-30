Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.31

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.31 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 377,264 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.13 million, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of -2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.28.

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.