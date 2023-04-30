SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SGMA stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

