T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

