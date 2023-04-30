Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.18

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.18 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.75). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.79), with a volume of 66,865 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,486.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.