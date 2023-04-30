NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.