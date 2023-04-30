NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.