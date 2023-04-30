Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.27. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 205,778 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Read More
