Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.27. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 205,778 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Kodak

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 34.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.