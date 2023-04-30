Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

