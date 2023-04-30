British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $37.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,051 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

