Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.66 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

