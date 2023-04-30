SG Americas Securities LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

MANH stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

