SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,782 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

