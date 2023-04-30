SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 32,198 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 505.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FormFactor worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FormFactor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

