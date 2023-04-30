Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.04 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.