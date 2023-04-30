Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.04 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.