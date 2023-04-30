OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NYSE:OCX opened at $0.27 on Friday.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

