GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.
GEE Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.