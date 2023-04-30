Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.