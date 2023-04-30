Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NLST stock opened at $4.65 on Friday.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

