New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
New Gold Company Profile
