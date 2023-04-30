Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 5.4 %

TUSK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.75. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.