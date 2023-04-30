Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

