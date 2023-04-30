Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.21.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

