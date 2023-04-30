Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.