Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
