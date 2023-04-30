Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

