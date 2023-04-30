NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.33 on Friday.

About NanoViricides

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.